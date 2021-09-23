LIVE: Release of Arizona Audit Report

Sept. 24, 2021
On Friday, the Arizona Senate will release its long-awaited audit report of the 2020 election in Arizona.
Senate President Karen Fannand Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen will receive the report on the Senate floor at 1 p.m. followed by a detailed discussion of its findings.
WATCH LIVE:
