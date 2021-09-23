Election

LIVE: Release of Arizona Audit Report

By on ( 1 Comment )

Sept. 24, 2021

On Friday, the Arizona Senate will release its long-awaited audit report of the 2020 election in Arizona.

Senate President Karen Fannand Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen will receive the report on the Senate floor at 1 p.m. followed by a detailed discussion of its findings.

WATCH LIVE:

Categories: Election

Tagged as: , , ,

1 reply »

  1. @AZGOP already lost #AZAudit by STILL trying to be subtle with words.
    I saw a draft:Calling an illegal piece of paper”votes”!
    @GOP learned nothing from Trump.
    DNC-Media wont play fair,Republican idiots!
    Life/Death for us & our kids,but @WendyRogersAZ minced words insteadof fighting bare-fisted.

    Reply

Tell the Wiz what you think!