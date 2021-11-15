Outside the FBI, Bannon tells supporters ‘We’re taking down the Biden regime’

Nov. 12, 2021
On Monday, Stephen K. Bannon turned himself in to federal authorities after being indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress. The charges stemmed from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 disturbance at the U.S. Capitol.
President Donald J. Trump has referred to the House committee as group of “…politically ambitious hacks” who are obsessed with studying the January 6th “protest” when they should be focused on the Fraudulent Election.”
Outside the FBI field office in Washington, D.C. on Monday, an upbeat Bannon told supporters to focus on the “signal, not the noise.”
Speaking to a camera livestreaming his comments to a episode of War Room: Pandemic, Bannon said, “I don’t want anyone to take their eye off the ball…We’re taking down the Biden regime.”
Watch Bannon’s remarks here:
Categories: Politics
Tell the Wiz what you think!