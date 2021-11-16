WATCH: Jury Begins Deliberations in Rittenhouse Trial

Nov. 15, 2021

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case begins jury deliberations today. Rittenhouse, now 18, shot two people and wounded a third during riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Last week, Rittenhouse took the stand, a high-stakes gamble by the defense. Rittenhouse maintained his innocent through a gurgling cross-examination, telling the jury he did not want to kill anyone, but felt his life was threatened.

Yesterday, prosecutors and the defense made their closing arguments. This morning, the court will convene at 9:00 am CST when 12 of the remaining 18 jurors will be randomly selected to determine Rittenhouse’s fate. The 12 chosen jurors will begin deliberations while the other six will remain at the courthouse should an alternate be required.

Watch live coverage here:

Like this: Like Loading...