WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Jury Deliberations in Rittenhouse Trial

Judge warns prosecutors, “There is a day of reckoning with respect to these things.”

Nov. 16, 2021

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse enters into its third day of deliberations after the defense team filed a motion on Monday accusing Kenosha prosecutors of violating Rittenhouse’s rights and withholding key video evidence.

Rittenhouse, now 18, shot two people and wounded a third during riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Newly released court documents filed by the defense allege the state violated Rittenhouse’s constitutional rights by commenting on his right to remain silent. The defense team also accuses prosecutors of misconduct by withholding HD video of the shooting.

The higher quality drone video shows the critical moments just before Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum.

Here’s the HD drone footage of Kyle Rittenhouse, with visual guides to show what happened during the Joseph Rosenbaum shooting. pic.twitter.com/aSCUbmrfNg — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 17, 2021

The video calls into question the state’s claim that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse in “self-defense” and provides context for Rittenhouse’s assertion that he believed journalist Richie McGennis was chasing after him.

Judging from the footage it’s easy to assess how Rittenhouse might’ve perceived Richie McGinnis as also chasing him since the journalist was putting himself in danger by chasing them. Court needs to drop the charge that Rittenhouse endangered McGinnis when he shot Rosenbaum. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 17, 2021

While the jury deliberated on Wednesday, Rittenhouse’s defense team asked the judge to declare a mistrial. One of Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys, Ms. Wisco, pointed out that every piece of evidence–expect for the HD drone video–was provided to the defense via a Drop Box link, which allows for the full file to be downloaded. Prosecutors countered by saying the compression of the video occurred by accident and described the oversight as “glitch” and “technicality.”

Later in the day, Judge Schroder told prosecutors he was “queasy” about showing the video in the first place was now even “queasier” about it. He later warned prosecutors, “There is a day of reckoning with respect to these things.”

Wednesday evening, several internet sleuths reported the drone video used in court appears to have been cropped from the version shown on Fox News.

ALERT: Based on the work by @Johnmcurtis, @DefNotDarth, and @FuarFearg, it appears the #Rittenhouse drone video was a cropped version of the video shown on Tucker Carlson. pic.twitter.com/vsPdPL5unB — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 18, 2021

