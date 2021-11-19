WATCH: Jury Deliberations Continue in Rittenhouse Case After Photographic Evidence Emerges Contradicting Prosecutors’ Witnesses

Nov. 19, 2021
The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse enters into its fourth day of deliberations as new photographic evidence has emerged online that contradicts the claims of some of the prosecution’s witnesses.
Rittenhouse, now 18, shot two people and wounded a third during riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
New photographic evidence refutes the claims of witnesses prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial put on the stand earlier this month. American Greatness reports:
The state called the Khindri brothers, managers of three Car Source lots in Kenosha Wisconsin, to the stand on November 5. Their father owns the Car Source lots that Kyle Rittenhouse and other armed individuals were guarding on the night of August 25, 2020.
Sal Khindri testified that he did not give the group permission to protect the dealer lots. When his brother Anmol took the stand, he also claimed that he did not know Rittenhouse nor did he ask him or give him permission to guard any of the Car Source locations.
Anmol testified that he didn’t speak with anyone on August 25th about guarding or protecting the Car Source locations, nor did he provide anyone with keys to any of the Car Source locations. Anmol stressed that he didn’t pay anyone to guard the locations, and that he only learned of the armed individuals guarding the lots the next day.
But the newly emerged photographic and video evidence appears to show that both of the Khindri brothers were present at the Car Source that day near Kyle Rittenhouse, Dominick Black, and Nick Smith.
These revelations come after court documents filed by the defense on Monday allege prosecutors withheld HD drone video of the shooting. The higher quality video shows the critical moments just before Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum.
The video calls into question the state’s claim that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse in “self-defense” and provides context for Rittenhouse’s assertion that he believed journalist Richie McGennis was chasing after him.
Several internet sleuths reported the drone video used in court appears to have been cropped from the version shown on Fox News.
On Thursday, the judge in the case kicked out MSNBC from the courtroom after a journalist associated with the outlet was reportedly following the jury bus, adding one more potential ground for a mistrial.
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE:
Tell the Wiz what you think!