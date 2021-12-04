Inventor of mRNA: Covid Vaccines Breed Resistant Mutations & Put Boys at Risk of Myocarditis

Dec. 4, 2021

Dr. Robert Malone, an American virologist and immunologist (often credited for inventing mRNA technology) said the COVID-19 virus is escaping the spike protein vaccines, but may not be escaping natural immunity.

Those who have survived COVID probably have “…much, much, much better immunity” to the virus than those with vaccine induced immunity, Malone said.

Malone sounded the alarm on the FDA-approved vaccine, Comirnaty. He pointed to a recently published study in the Clinical Infectious Diseases, which shows Hong Kong researchers found incidents of clinical myocarditis in boys following Comirnaty vaccination was 1 in 2,700. “That’s huge,” Malone remarked.

Watch the full interview here:

