Wisconsin Hearing Reveals Massive Voter Anomalies

Dec. 8, 2021

The Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections hosted a hearing on Wednesday. The election probe heard testimony several people, including Jeff O’Donnell, a veteran software and database engineer. O’Donnell’s testimony revealed massive problems with the integrity of Wisconsin’s elections.

Here’s a takeaway of the key points:

• Although Wisconsin’s population is 5.8 million with approximately 4.5 million eligible to vote, there are more than 7 million separate voter records, suggesting that voters are placed on inactive status rather than being removed.

• 157,000 voters in Wisconsin have the same registration number.

• Approximately 3.3 million Wisconsinites voted in the 2020 election, representing 93.7% of the state’s 3.5 million active voters.

• 121,251 active Wisconsin voters have been registered for 110 to 119 years; in total, more than 500,000 active and inactive voters have a January 1, 1918 registration date. O’Donnell pointed out that while that date may have been used as a placeholder when information was missing, 500,000 is an alarmingly high number.

HAPPENING NOW: WI voter roll has over 120,000 ACTIVE voters who have been registered to vote for more than 100 years. The margin of victory is 20,000. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) December 8, 2021

• 10% of voters in the Wisconsin voter file (22% of all active voters) registered between May 3, 2020 and November 3, 2020.

157,000 voters in Wisconsin have the same registration number



Rigged! pic.twitter.com/8LU1cA8Rq7 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

• 31,872 of the voters who registered during the six months leading up to the 2020 election are now listed as inactive.

HAPPENING NOW: Evidence indicates multiple entities are creating registered voters…not just the State of Wisconsin — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) December 8, 2021

• In total, 42,000 voters who voted in the 2020 election are now listed inactive. O’Donnell said that even factoring in changes of address, 42,000 is an “excessive” number of deactivations for recently active voters.

HAPPENING NOW: Milwaukee election officials assisted non profit by providing private voter data to democrat group to add voters directly to the WI voter roll and bypass the state. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) December 8, 2021

• According to the Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau report (LAB), 957,977 voters registered as new voters in 2020; 45,665 of these new voters registered with a driver’s license that did not match DMV records.

O’Donnell concluded by saying the irregularities and red flags found by his report and others indicate a huge potential for nefarious actors to access the Wisconsin registration system and game the system.

Like this: Like Loading...