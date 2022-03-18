Bannon, Cortes Blast Fox News and GOP Leaders for Warmongering

Bannon Praises Jesse Watters, Tucker Carlson’s Ukraine Coverage, Says Rest of Fox News is For ‘Stupid People’

March 18, 2022

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon heralded Jesse Watters on Thursday for joining what he calls the “side of the angels,” which includes Tucker Carlson, for his recent tempered coverage of the war in Ukraine.

“The biggest development overnight was Jesse Watters is now on the side of the angels with Tucker Carlson,” Bannon said on his War Room podcast.

Bannon, who helped run Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, trashed the warmongers with the Republicans Party.

“Jesse has done an incredible job and is obviously following the great Tucker Carlson, so Fox now has two — Fox, which is the home of stupid TV or TV for stupid people — and if you watch it, hey, sorry. It’s just all day long ridiculous,” Bannon said.

Bannon has consistently praised Carlson over his questioning of why the U.S. should be escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

“Jesse, the only observation I would make is that the most trigger-happy people are not, are not a journalist, and it’s not even the left-wing Democrats anymore. It’s elected senior Republicans,” Bannon added, directly referencing Watters’ show on Wednesday night.

Watters mocked “trigger-happy” pundits on his highly-rated program, jesting, “Can we please get into a shooting war with Russia” by setting up a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Bannon added, “They’ve got a power block now on Fox: Watters and Tucker back-to-back,” he said. “It’s going to be very important. That’s a pivot point. That’s an intellectual center, right there, of gravity,” Bannon concluded of the Carlson-Watters duo.

Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes joined Bannon in ripping Fox News and Sens. Ben Sasse (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and the GOP House Leadership for encouraging an escalation in the conflict. “The Republicans are every bit as awful” on Ukraine as are the Democrats, he said.

Cortes also basted the corrupt Washington establishment, “Ukraine has been a piggybank for the worst characters in American politics for years — from the Clintons to the Bidens.”

Watch the full episode below.

