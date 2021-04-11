The Election Wizard
The #1 Source for Populist News & Wizardly Takes
Sunday, April 11th, 2021
Search for...
Menu
DONATE
LATEST NEWS
CONTACT
Fight the Fake News! Support the Wiz.
$
Donation Amount:
$10.00
$25.00
$50.00
$100.00
$250.00
Custom Amount
Continue
Select Payment Method
Credit Card
PayPal
Personal Info
First Name
*
Last Name
Email Address
*
Donation Total:
$100.00
Donor Dashboard
Latest News
HUGE NEWS: Michigan Elections Forensics Report Says 66,194 Unregistered Ballots Tallied
SICK! New Photos of Hunter Biden Emerge and Candace Owens Has Some Strong Thoughts
Don Jr: ‘LOL: Biden White House Basically Just Admits That My Dad Was Right About Walls!’
Democrats want to sneak ‘Amnesty and Citizenship’ for illegals into reconciliation bill
JUST-IN: Supreme Courts stops California virus rules on religious activities
Follow the Wiz