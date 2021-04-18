The Election Wizard
The #1 Source for Populist News & Wizardly Takes
Sunday, April 18th, 2021
Search for...
Menu
Latest
Donate
Subscribe
Follow
Donor Dashboard
Wiz’s Picks
Oklahoma Supreme Court Rules Liberal City Violated the Law in Defunding Police
WATCH: Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s new comprehensive ‘anti-riot’ bill
Tucker Carlson’s amazing opening statement on Supreme Court-packing
Man harasses national guard & gets surprised response [explicit]
Houston doctor claims to have successfully treated over 20K patients with hydroxychloroquine
Follow the Wiz!
My Tweets