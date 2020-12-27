covid ‘I’m not sick:’ Woman Pushes Back Against Mask Shaming (video) By The Wiz on December 27, 2020 • ( 8 Comments ) Share Now838 411 1.2KShares 12/27/2020 WATCH VIDEO Are more people waking up? pic.twitter.com/pbwBck8tPc— 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) December 27, 2020 Share Now838 411 1.2KShares SHARE THIS NOW:ShareEmailPrintTumblrLinkedInTwitterWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: covid, News Tagged as: covid
I love it! I’ve been doing exactly the same thing. It’s been so maddening and sad to me that there have not been more people doing this. wake up!
Perfect. She is 100% accurate. This is pure insanity! People die every day from other diseases and where are their bleeding hearts for them.
I receently had a “Karen” try to pull this crap on me.
Would not listen to any argument.
I finally had to tell her to STFU – and I used the actual words. She nearly had the vapors.
When she recovered, she tried again. I told her to call the police – I actually dared her to call them.
She finally shut up and left me alone.
Much, much more of that needs to happen.
I’ve got immense respect for this woman!
Good for her. I wish I had been there to support her.
I applaud that young woman! 100% agree with her.. communist try to make you feel guilty for common sense and exerting your rights.. if they want to wear a mask wear one let other people choose for themselves. Not protecting others when you refuse to wear a mask is BS!
WELL DONE, exactly what we need to be doing, Sheep – wakeup! You’ve been had.