WHO Chief Scientist Says She Lacks Confidence in COIVD Vaccines, Cites Insufficient Evidence

December 28, 2020

During a video conference, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization, said she is not sure whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines will prove effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

“I don’t believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it’s going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on,” Swaminathan said during a video conference.

WATCH VIDEO

"I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on”, says WHO Chief Scientist @doctorsoumya pic.twitter.com/QdTvzj7Nyd — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 28, 2020

