WHO Chief Scientist Says She Lacks Confidence in COIVD Vaccines, Cites Insufficient Evidence

Share Now
301 267
- 568Shares
December 28, 2020
During a video conference, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization, said she is not sure whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines will prove effective in preventing the spread of the virus.
“I don’t believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it’s going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on,” Swaminathan said during a video conference.
Share Now
301 267
- 568Shares
Categories: Breaking News, covid
Well I guess I am glad I found a cure. Also Cures Lung and Breast Cancer, Restores homeostasis in patients with HIV, cures fungal and bacterial infections, cures sepsis, cures Hepatitis B and C. It is used in over 30 countries and not a single one is ranks on the list of countries with the most cancer cases.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7409727/