December 31, 2020

Apparently the media’s constant stream of pandemic porn is having an effect. Watch this woman’s effort to disinfect the great outdoors by using her spray bottle.

The media did this to them! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/aTymrQbg9w — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) December 31, 2020

