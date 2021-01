Share Now









Jan. 4, 2021

In a video released this morning, Elise Stefanik announced she’s objecting to Biden’s electors on Jan. 6.

“I am committed to restoring the faith of the American people in our elections – that they are free, fair, secure, and according to the United States Constitution,” Stefanik said.

WATCH VIDEO

Why I Will Object on Jan 6th



“I am committed to restoring the faith of the American people in our elections – that they are free, fair, secure, and according to the United States Constitution.”



WATCH 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/crIgARuIzN — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 4, 2021

Share Now









SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...