Jan. 4, 2021

A British judge on Monday denied a request from the United States to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, arguing that he is likely to commit suicide if sent overseas to face espionage charges.

The US Department of Justice said it will appeal the judge’s decisions.

