Former Gov. Rick Snyder charged with willful neglect of duty in Flint water investigation

1/13/21

LANSING, Mich. – Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty stemming from an investigation of the Flint water crisis, according to The Detroit News.

The charges, found in online court records Wednesday, are misdemeanors punishable by up to $1,000 and a year in jail under Michigan law.

The date of the offense is as April 25, 2014. That is day the city switched from using Detroit regional system water to the Flint River.

Snyder’s charging document was filed with 7th Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt in Flint.

Snyder and other officials have been accused of downplaying the severity of the crisis, misleading residents about the safety of their water supply, and failing to take appropriate action to address the problem and make the water safe to drink.

