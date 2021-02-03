New COVID Cases Are Plummeting Like A Rock

Share Now









Feb. 3, 2021

On Wednesday, 110,679 new infections were recorded, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which is much lower than the 215,805 infections that were recorded just three weeks ago.

What’s more, the seven-day rolling average of new cases currently sits at 135,904, a 44 percent decline from the average three weeks weeks earlier, a DailyMail.com analysis shows.

Forty-four states are seeing a decline in cases, Johns Hopkins data reveals, with only a handful of states seeing an uptick.

In even more good news, the COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 100,000 for the first time in two months.

So the question remains: why are cases falling so fast in the U.S., given that only two percent of the population is fully vaccinated?

Experts theorize the combination of people who have had the virus, which the CDC estimates is about 89.1 million Americans, combined with those vaccinated, equates to about one-third of the U.S. population who may have some level of immunity against the virus.

Public health officials say the decline in cases is likely a combination of heard immunity and also fewer people traveling and holding large gatherings.

But the US is not alone. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it has also seen declining cases globally over the past three weeks. The Daily Mail’s World in Data graphs show the daily infection rate over the past three weeks has fallen by some 30 percent.

Share Now

















SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...