Witch Hunt: Feds investigating Roger Stone and Alex Jones for possible role in Capitol riots

Despite evidence to the contrary, the Justice Department and FBI are investigating whether high-profile right-wing figures — including Roger Stone and Alex Jones — may have played a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach as part of a broader look into the mind-set of those who committed violence and their apparent paths to radicalization, according to people familiar with the investigation, the Washington Post reports.
According to WaPo:
As Jack Posobeic and others have pointed out, Alex Jones publicly called for only peaceful protesting and directed the angry crowd away from the US Capitol.
In the case of Roger Stone, it appears the Fake News’s best evidence implicating him in the riot is a few photos of Stone associated people who hours were later seen at the US Capitol.
