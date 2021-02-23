WATCH: Biden’s HHS nominee advocates sex changes for young teens

Share Now













President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Rachel Levine, has advocated for sex changes for pre-pubertal people, otherwise known as “children,” the National Pulse reports.

In a series of lectures since at least 2012, Dr. Levine has called for using puberty blockers and other gender conversion measures on young teens.

For example, during a lecture in 2017 at Franklin & Marshall College, Levine outlined a conversation “protocol” for children; wherein, young teens are given a puberty blocker, “a medicine to block the progression of puberty, so you don’t go through the wrong puberty,” Levine remarked.

Dr. Levine said the child should receive some “counseling” before advancing to phase two of the protocol. During phase two, Levine explained and “somewhere between 14-16 years of age, to start slowly, cross-gender hormones…you start low doses [then] gradually increase so that they never go through the wrong puberty.”

Following the phases, Dr. Levine said the teen should then be put through “surgical treatment” to complete the transition. “Most surgical treatment would be done at around 18, [but] there are some procedures that might be done before 18…and there are some exceptions,” she told the audience.



Dr. Levine is scheduled to appear for a confirmation hearing before the Senate’s Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions on Thursday.

Watch Dr. Levine’s 2017 remarks here, beginning at about the 27:40 mark.

