News

What the heck! Do you understand this?

By on ( 1 Comment )
Share Now
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

3/6/21

Watch Joe Biden try to explain the COVID bill. Do you understand him?


Share Now
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Categories: News

1 reply »

  1. Nope. The vast majority of economics say we don’t need the $1.9 trillion spending bill and it wi cause hyperinflation

    Reply

Tell the Wiz what you think!