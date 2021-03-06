News What the heck! Do you understand this? By The Wiz on March 6, 2021 • ( 1 Comment ) Share Now 3/6/21 Watch Joe Biden try to explain the COVID bill. Do you understand him? Biden tries to explain the Covid bill. This moron is President? Wow. 🤣😮 pic.twitter.com/s4KA6lCidQ— 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) March 6, 2021 Don't tell Cuomo this, but the White House has become a nursing home for Joe Biden.— The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) March 6, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: News
Nope. The vast majority of economics say we don’t need the $1.9 trillion spending bill and it wi cause hyperinflation