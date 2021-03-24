Mexico’s president blames border disaster on Joe Biden

Share Now













March 24, 2021

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed President Joe Biden for the border turmoil, explaining at a news conference Tuesday that the Democrat set ‘expectations’ that migrants would be treated better.

‘And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so,’ López Obrador said. ‘People don’t go to the United States for fun, they go out of necessity.’

López Obrador’s comments came after meetings Tuesday between U.S. officials and their Mexican counterparts, as they discussed immigration and regional development.

