covid Fauci is at it again! "It's still not ok for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors." By The Wiz on April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

WATCH: Fauci tells MSNBS that "It's still not okay for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors."

Fauci is at it again. "It's still not ok for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors." pic.twitter.com/yWHTnRN18f— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2021
