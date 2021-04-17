Bill Maher bashes misinformed Democrats: Almost 70% of you are wildly off on key COVID statistics

April 17, 2021
During a recent monolog, left-wing TV host Bill Maher called out Democrats. He bashed the Democrats for being poorly informed on the issue of COVID-19. Maher criticized the left-wing media and asked, “How did your audience wind up believing such a bunch of crap about COVID?”
Maher later tweeted: “I don’t want politics mixed in with my medical decisions. And when all of our news sources for Covid information have an agenda to spin us, you wind up with a badly misinformed population.”
WATCH:
Categories: News
Tell the Wiz what you think!