Bill Maher bashes misinformed Democrats: Almost 70% of you are wildly off on key COVID statistics

April 17, 2021

During a recent monolog, left-wing TV host Bill Maher called out Democrats. He bashed the Democrats for being poorly informed on the issue of COVID-19. Maher criticized the left-wing media and asked, “How did your audience wind up believing such a bunch of crap about COVID?”

Maher later tweeted: “I don’t want politics mixed in with my medical decisions. And when all of our news sources for Covid information have an agenda to spin us, you wind up with a badly misinformed population.”

WATCH:

— Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 17, 2021

