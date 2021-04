April 21, 2021

Incoming rocket sirens were triggered in the northern Negev in the area near Israel’s nuclear reactor overnight Wednesday-Thursday, followed by massive explosions that could be heard throughout much of the country.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Watch the video of the reported attacked.

A video released by Hebrew sources from the moment of the explosion near the Israeli nuclear facility.#Dimona #Natanz #Israel pic.twitter.com/koOVnUVqlo — IWN (@A7_Mirza) April 21, 2021

Large explosion heard in central Israel.



Rocket sirens sounded near the Dimona nuclear facility.



This is what we know right now. Updates to follow. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 21, 2021

Explosion heard near Dimona #nuclear reactor in #Israel. Sirens alerting to rocket attacks heard in the southern part of the country. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 21, 2021

