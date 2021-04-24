PayPal suspends donations to volunteer ‘Rangers’ providing armed security during Arizona audit

April 24, 2021

A group of volunteer law enforcement officers is helping to provide extra security during the Arizona audit. The citizen’s group, the “Arizona Rangers” is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which traces its roots back to the 1880s.

The Rangers are armed uniformed volunteer law enforcement officers, who provide additional manpower when requested by local, state, or federal authorities.

In recent days, the Rangers have helped supplement the security at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum as volunteers count by hand over two million ballots. To help cover the costs of providing four to six weeks of security, the Rangers asked for donations. But after receiving a spur of contributions, PayPal abruptly blocked the processing of donations to the Rangers, the group tweeted.

PayPal shut down donations here is an alternative https://t.co/F9BYPsCGnQ — Official Arizona Rangers (@Arizona_Rangers) April 24, 2021

After being suspended by PayPay, a GoFundMe page was established for the Rangers. The page raised a whopping $35,000 in under 20 hours, with a goal of $50,000.

Security for the recount site remains paramount as President Trump pointed out today. Trump released a statement calling for Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to beef up security amid concerns that radical-leftists may attempt to disrupt the recount.

You can donate to the Arizona Rangers by clicking here.

