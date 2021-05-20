News WATCH: Bongino annihilates Geraldo on Israel: ‘You’re an uncontrolled lunatic’ By The Wiz on May 20, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) May 20, 2021 Dan Bongino shreded Geraldo Rivera during an segment on Fox’s Hannity. The two debated the legitimacy of Israel’s response to Hamas. WATCH WOW – this @dbongino and Geraldo interview on Hannity was WILD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WlboBMkXzi— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2021 🔴LISTEN: Dan Bongino Calls The Election Wizard “Brilliant!” SHARE THIS NOW:TweetTelegramWhatsAppMoreEmailPrintShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: News
