WATCH: Pre-Rally Coverage; Trump to Speak Tonight in Florida

July 3, 2021

Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States, is scheduled to hold an Independence Day rally in Sarasota, FL.

Watch pre-rally coverage of Trump’s speech here:

LIVE: Trump Holds Independence Day Rally in Florida
President Trump is scheduled to speak at 8:00 PM ET on July 3, 2021

