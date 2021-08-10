August 10, 2021
Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, has organized a Cyber Symposium that he claims will prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and he’s giving $5 million to anyone who can disprove his data.
Categories: Election
Nice pep rally! I though you have real information….. Thanks for wasting my time