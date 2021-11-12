WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Homicide Trial Live | Day 10

Nov. 12, 2021
On Friday, the state and defense are expected to offer jury instructions and motion arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Closing arguments are expected on Monday. Each side will have 2½ hours for their closing arguments.
Rittenhouse, now 18, shot two people and wounded a third during riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His attorneys said he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors who at times have drawn the ire of the judge, painted Rittenhouse as a murder.
On Wednesday, Rittenhouse took the stand, a high-stakes bet by the defense. Rittenhouse maintained his innocent, telling the jury he did not want to kill anyone, but felt his life was threatened.
