WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Homicide Trial Live | Day 10

Nov. 12, 2021

On Friday, the state and defense are expected to offer jury instructions and motion arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Closing arguments are expected on Monday. Each side will have 2½ hours for their closing arguments.

Rittenhouse, now 18, shot two people and wounded a third during riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His attorneys said he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors who at times have drawn the ire of the judge, painted Rittenhouse as a murder.

Judge Schroeder to Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger:



"When you say you were acting in good faith, I don't believe that, OK?"pic.twitter.com/tHxh3lPePz — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 10, 2021

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse took the stand, a high-stakes bet by the defense. Rittenhouse maintained his innocent, telling the jury he did not want to kill anyone, but felt his life was threatened.

Prosecutor: “If you’re going to help people, why would you expect anyone would try and hurt you?”



Rittenhouse: “Somebody did try to hurt me, and I was helping people.”pic.twitter.com/CAFKfQDmmx — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 10, 2021

