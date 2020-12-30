Police report shows Nashville bomber’s girlfriend called the cops on him for ‘building bombs’

Share Now









December 30, 2020

NASHVILLE – According to a police report obtained by WSMV, Metro Nashville police were given a tip in late 2019 that Anthony Warner, the man named as the Nashville bomber, was building bombs in his RV on his property.

“During the incident OP 1 [girlfriend] made statements that her boyfriend (suspect) was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence,” the report reads.

According to police, a call from Raymond Throckmorton, an attorney for Warner, stated that Warner’s girlfriend had made suicidal remarks to Throckmorton over the telephone on August 21, 2019.

When officers arrived to the residence of Warner’s girlfriend, they saw that she was on the porch with two unloaded pistols next to her. She stated to police that both guns belonged to Warner and she did not want them in her home any longer.

After an interview with Mobile Crisis, it was determined that Warner’s girlfriend would be taken for a psychological evaluation.



The report reads that police made numerous attempts to contact Warner, but he refused to open the door and speak with officers.

