RAW VIDEO: Drone attack occurs on Yemen's new government, reports say By The Wiz on December 30, 2020

12/30/2020 Watch the videos a large blast and gunfire attack on Yemen's new government. Reports indicate the attack was the result of a drone and mortar strike.

#BREAKINGA large blast and gunfire have been heard at #Yemen's Aden Airport shortly after a plane carrying the members of the new government landed, Reuters reports citing witnesses.pic.twitter.com/os8iyGICNs— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 30, 2020

More footage from the scene at Aden Int'l Airport in #Yemen.A question for the experts: Could the #Iran-backed Houthis have used Iranian-made cruise missiles for such an attack?pic.twitter.com/dPaTO5nA2H— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 30, 2020
