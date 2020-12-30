WITNESS: ‘They ran 15,000 ballots’ and got ‘five different numbers’

Share Now
Latham says election officials in Coffee County could never “reduplicate” what happened on election night
December 30, 2020
Cathy Latham, a Georgia poll watcher, described the hand recount in Coffee County during a senate hearing on December 30, 2020.
During her statement, Latham says election officials in Coffee County could never reduplicate what happened on election night. She says officials reran 15,000 ballots five times and got five different totals.
I bet each one Trump won, right?