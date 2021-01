Share Now









1/1/2021

WASHINGTON — A Republican-led effort succeeded in overriding President Trump’s objections to the defense policy bill (NDAA).

Earlier this week, the House voted to override the President. The vote in the Senate today was 81 to 12 with voting continuing, easily exceeding the two-thirds threshold needed to override a veto, with bipartisan support. The massive annual defense authorization measure now will become law.

Share Now









SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...