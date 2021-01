Share Now









Jan. 1, 2021

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit led by President Trump’s allies in Congress that aimed at pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the election.

Judge Jeremy Kernodle ruled that Republican lawmakers, led by Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas, lacked the proper standing to sue Mr. Pence in the matter.

CLICK to read the ruling.

