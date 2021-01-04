Trump D.C. Rally Times and Locations: ‘Will Be Wild’

Share Now









Jan. 4, 2020

Below is the location and times for the rallies in D.C. tomorrow and on January 6. Also, you find a map for Capitol Hill and some helpful tips and advice for D.C. travel. For more information, visit https://wildprotest.com/.

Jan. 5 | 1:00 PM — Freedom Plaza (1455 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington D.C. 20004)

Jan. 6 | 9 AM — The Ellipse (1450 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20230)

Jan. 6 | 1 PM — US Capitol (First St SE, Washington, DC 20004)(Meet on the Northeast Drive)

We the People must take to the US Capitol lawn and steps and tell Congress #DoNotCertify on #JAN6! Congress cannot certify this fraudulent Electoral College. Our presence in Washington D.C. will let Members of Congress know that we stand with Rep. Mo Brooks and his colleagues in the House of Representatives who will bravely object to the certification of the Electoral College. We’re in need of at least one Senator. We’ve identified six (seven including Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville) that could join our cause. StopTheSteal.us is working closely, whipping the vote up, with patriots in the Congress. — wildprotest.com

