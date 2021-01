Share Now









Jan, 5 2021

Tech inventor Jovan Hutton Pulitzer reported yesterday that ballots were received pre-filled by machine in the 2020 election.

Pulitzer did not show the evidence to back up this claim, but said “…my team has been provided evidence of mail in ballots with the votes already filled in BY MACHINE.”

Pulitzer promised more information will come soon.

#BREAKING Can confirm my team has been provided evidence of mail in ballots with the votes already filled in BY MACHINE. More than one instance of has occurred and it shows the voting machines can read and do accept MACHINE FILLED IN MECHANICAL BALLOTS more soon #ScanTheBallots — JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) January 4, 2021

Share Now









SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...