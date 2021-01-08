JUST-IN: Assistant House Speaker says Democrats are prepared to impeach Trump

Share Now







Jan. 8, 2021

Rep. Katherine Clark, the assistant House speaker, said on Friday that the full chamber could vote to again impeach President Donald Trump as early as the middle of next week.

“Donald Trump needs to be removed from office, and we are going to proceed with every tool that we have to make sure that that happens to protect our democracy,” Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN in an interview Friday morning.

“If the reports are correct, and [Vice President] Mike Pence is not going to uphold his oath of office and remove the president and help protect our democracy, then we will move forward with impeachment to do just that,” she said.

Clark acknowledged that House Democrats “have limited time” to launch the proceedings against the president — who only has 12 days left in office and was already impeached by the chamber in 2019 on charges of abusing his power and obstructing congressional investigations.

