Advisers Say Pence Opposes Using 25th Amendment Against Trump

Jan. 8, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence does not support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, according to two Pence advisers who spoke to Business Insider.

The 25th Amendment may be a no-go with Pence https://t.co/HBw5sSgmkR — Patrick deHahn (@patrickdehahn) January 7, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump or the U.S. House of Representatives will seek impeachment.

On Friday, Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark told CNN House Democrats could move to impeach Trump as soon as next week. She noted, “If the reports are correct, and [Vice President] Mike Pence is not going to uphold his oath of office and remove the president and help protect our democracy, then we will move forward with impeachment to do just that,” she said.

