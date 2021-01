Share Now









Jan. 13, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement released tonight that “…there is simply no chance that a fair and serious trial could conclude [in the Senate] before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week.”

McConnell called on Congress to scrap the impeachment process and instead focus on ensure a smooth transition of power.

Read McConnell’s full statement below:

