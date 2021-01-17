Graham tells Schumer to nix impeachment of Trump

Share Now









Jan. 17, 2021

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Chuck Schumer to dismiss the article of impeachment against Trump.

Graham wrote in a Tweet, “The Senate should vote to dismiss the article of impeachment once it is received in the Senate. We will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great Nation if we do otherwise.”

“Both the plain text and the evident purpose of Congress’ constitutional impeachment power make manifestly clear that the Congress is without the constitutional power to impeach a president, once he has left office,” Graham wrote in a letter to Schumer.

Graham added that “…proceeding with the spectacle of the impeachment of a former President is as unwise as it is unconstitutional.”

See Sen. Graham’s full letter below.

My letter to Democratic Leader Schumer.



The Senate should vote to dismiss the article of impeachment once it is received in the Senate. We will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great Nation if we do otherwise. pic.twitter.com/fjVcf7iVPf — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2021

