Share Now









Jan. 17, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said the Senate should consider removing Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) via the 14th Amendment over their objections last week to the Electoral College results.

Speaking to PBS’s “Firing Line” on Friday night, Manchin said the Senate should explore the option in removing both senators.

WATCH VIDEO:

Joe Manchin expresses support for removing Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz from office on the claim that their objection to electoral votes was sedition: pic.twitter.com/0TIVXjwx7d — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 17, 2021

Share Now

















SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...