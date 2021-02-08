Astonishing! Peter Navarro: Bill Barr Fast Tracked Biden’s E.O.s And Slow Walked Trump’s

Share Now









Feb. 8, 2021

Peter Navarro, former assistant to President Trump, joined Maria Bartiromo to explain how President Trump’s Attorney General, Bill Barr, slowed walked Trump’s executive orders but fast tracked President Biden’s.

“Bill Barr, President Trump’s Attorney General, also it turns out, happens to be Joe Biden’s first Attorney General because here was what was happening. We had over 30 executive orders queued after Election Day, ready to go but we kept running into these roadblocks, roadblocks, and hurdles. It turned out that Bill Barr’s office of legal counsel was fast-tracking all of these Biden EO’s and basically it was a Deep State coup. Now this has implications Maria,” Navarro said.

Navarro also explained how the DOJ approved a Biden EO allowing China to have access to the US power grid.



