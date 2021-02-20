PREDICTION: Herd Immunity By April. Doctor tells scientists to stop manipulating the public by hiding the truth.

Feb. 20, 2021
Dr. Marty Makary, professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, and chief medical adviser to Sesame Care, predicts America will hit herd immunity by April this year.
Writing in the WallStreet Journal, Dr. Makary asked: “Amid the dire Covid warnings, one crucial fact has been largely ignored: Cases are down 77% over the past six weeks. If a medication slashed cases by 77%, we’d call it a miracle pill. Why is the number of cases plummeting much faster than experts predicted?”
Dr. Makary says:
Dr. Makary says the rapidly decline is due in large part to the natural immunity from prior infection. Based on testing, he estimates that about 55% of Americans have natural immunity. Add in people getting vaccinated, and Dr. Makary says the country is “racing toward an extremely low level of infection” soon.
Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!