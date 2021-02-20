PREDICTION: Herd Immunity By April. Doctor tells scientists to stop manipulating the public by hiding the truth.

Share Now













Photo credit: Keith Weller, independent photographer

Feb. 20, 2021

Dr. Marty Makary, professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, and chief medical adviser to Sesame Care, predicts America will hit herd immunity by April this year.

Writing in the WallStreet Journal, Dr. Makary asked: “Amid the dire Covid warnings, one crucial fact has been largely ignored: Cases are down 77% over the past six weeks. If a medication slashed cases by 77%, we’d call it a miracle pill. Why is the number of cases plummeting much faster than experts predicted?”

Dr. Makary says:

“Some medical experts privately agreed with my prediction that there may be very little Covid-19 by April but suggested that I not to talk publicly about herd immunity because people might become complacent and fail to take precautions or might decline the vaccine. But scientists shouldn’t try to manipulate the public by hiding the truth. As we encourage everyone to get a vaccine, we also need to reopen schools and society to limit the damage of closures and prolonged isolation. Contingency planning for an open economy by April can deliver hope to those in despair and to those who have made large personal sacrifices.“

Dr. Makary says the rapidly decline is due in large part to the natural immunity from prior infection. Based on testing, he estimates that about 55% of Americans have natural immunity. Add in people getting vaccinated, and Dr. Makary says the country is “racing toward an extremely low level of infection” soon.

