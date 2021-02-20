Trump has ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ backing new social media platform

Share Now













Feb. 20, 2021

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been in talks with donors about his much anticipated return to social media.

The former president told friends he has ‘hundreds of millions’ of dollars in backing for a new social media venture that would give him an online presence and protect conservatives from being shut down online, the Washington Examiner reported on Thursday.

Two sources familiar with the matter said investors included some Silicon Valley leaders spurred by concerns regarding censorship and “cancel culture.”

Two sources familiar with discussions said Trump also met with potential investors in a new online venture designed to allow the former president to engage with his supporters and protect them from being canceled.

Earlier this week, Trump told Newsmax, “We’re negotiating with a number of people.” He continue, “There is also the option of building your own site because we have more people than anybody, so you can literally build your own site. But we were being really harassed on Twitter. They were putting up all sorts of flags, I guess they call them, they were flagging almost anything you said.”

