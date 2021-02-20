News

POLL: Vast Majority Of GOP Voters Say Leaders Should Be “More Like President Trump”

Feb. 20, 2021

A new Rasmussen poll shows that 73% of GOP voters want the Republican Party to be more like Trump.

Rasmussen reported that 41% of Republicans said the impeachment didn’t make much difference in their opinion of the former president.

The poll comes on the heels of former president Trump’s scathing statement to the GOP, where he blasted GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling him a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

