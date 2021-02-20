POLL: Vast Majority Of GOP Voters Say Leaders Should Be “More Like President Trump”

Share Now













Feb. 20, 2021

A new Rasmussen poll shows that 73% of GOP voters want the Republican Party to be more like Trump.

Rasmussen reported that 41% of Republicans said the impeachment didn’t make much difference in their opinion of the former president.

"Which of these statements is closer to your belief: "Donald Trump is still the kind of leader the Republican Party needs," or "Republicans need to get away from the legacy of Donald Trump"?"



Republican Likely Voters:

73% Leader more like Trump

24% Less like Trump

3% Not Sure https://t.co/aF28JGNogY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 19, 2021

The poll comes on the heels of former president Trump’s scathing statement to the GOP, where he blasted GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling him a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

