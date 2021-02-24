Iowa Senate Passes Election Reform

Share Now













DES MOINES, Iowa — Republicans in the Iowa Senate approved a bill Tuesday sharply limiting early voting, arguing that changes were needed to ensure the integrity of the state’s election, The Associated Press reports.

The bill passed by a vote of 30-18 with only Republican support. If enacted, it would reduce the mail and in-person early voting period, tightly regulate how absentee ballots can be returned and require polls in all elections to close at 8 p.m., an hour earlier than currently for general elections.

Bill sponsor Sen. Roby Smith said it will create uniform election rules statewide.

The GOP-controlled Iowa House is expected to approve the bill as soon as Wednesday. If so, it will head to Gov. Kim Reynolds’s desk, a Republican and strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, for final approval. Reynolds has indicated she supports the restrictions.

