Texas Judge Arrested for Voter Fraud

Booking photo: Medina County Judge’s Office

March 2, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas Justice of the Peace has been arrested and accused of election fraud, along with three other people.

Medina County, Texas Justice of the Peace Tomas Ramirez was arrested Feb. 11 after a Bandera Grand Jury indicted him and three others two days prior.

Ramirez is facing one count of organized election fraud, one count of assisting voter voting ballot by mail and 17 counts of unlawful possession of a ballot or ballot envelope.

Leonor Rivas Garza, Eva Ann Martinez and Mary Balderrama were also arrested.

Authorities haven’t released details regarding how they believe a crime was committed, or what election may have been targeted.

Ramirez, a registered Republican, released the following statement to KENS 5:

“I was stunned by the allegations because there is absolutely no truth to them. I have spent the last 27 years building my law practice and serving in this community which has created my reputation for fairness, sincerity and integrity. I entered the race for JP because I wanted to serve Medina County and make the office function better for its citizens. I feel I have done exactly that up to this point. For people who know me, these allegations are absurd. To those who don’t, it provides reason to sneer and hate.

“I will vigorously defend myself to the fullest extent and I fully expect to be vindicated.”

