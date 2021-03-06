BREAKING: A FIFTH woman now accuses Cuomo of sexual misconduct

Share Now













March 6, 2021

A fifth woman now accuses Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

A former press aide to the governor, Karen Hinton, told The Washington Post that Cuomo summoned her to his “dimly lit” hotel room and embraced her twice after a work event in 2000.

Hinton said she pulled away from Cuomo and he pulled her back toward his body, holding her in embrace before she backed out of the room.

Peter Ajemian, Cuomo’s director of communications, aggressively denied the allegations in a statement to The Washington Post.

“This did not happen,” he said. “Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago. All women have the right to come forward and tell their story — however, it’s also the responsibility of the press to consider self-motivation. This is reckless.”

Earlier today, Ana Liss, another former aid to Governor Cuomo also came forward, alleging he harassed her. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Liss said Cuomo asked her if she had a boyfriend, called her “sweetheart,” touched her back and kissed her hand.

Resign you disgusting monster, @NYGovCuomo — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021

Liss said she felt she went from being an educated professional to “just a skirt.”

Lindsey Boylan, the first woman publicly to come out and allege the governor of repeated sexual misconduct, said she is “very proud” of Liss for coming forward.

A total of five women, Karen Hinton, Lindsey Boylan, Ana Liss, Charlotte Bennett, and Anna Ruch are now accusing Andrew Cuomo of sexually harassing them. Four of the women, Hinton, Boylan, Liss, and Bennett, are former aids to the beleaguered governor.

Share Now



















