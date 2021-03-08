News Piers Morgan: Meghan Markle is smearing the Royal Family while Prince Philip lies seriously ill in hospital By The Wiz on March 8, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now March 8, 2021 WATCH “Two hours of disingenuous, horrible, one-sided, self-serving, delusional clap-trap!” — @PiersMorgan BLASTS Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview: “Utterly ridiculous from start to finish.” pic.twitter.com/tIpCcyiYiw— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 8, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: News
Tell the Wiz what you think!