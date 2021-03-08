BREAKING: CDC Says Fully-Vaccinated People Can Gather Without Masks

Share Now













Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people without wearing a mask or social distancing.

March 8, 2021

WASINGTON, D.C. — Fully-vaccinated Americans can now gather with other vaccinated people indoors and without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to new guidance from the CDC released on Monday.

The new recommendations also allow vaccinated people to gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

#COVID19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO. pic.twitter.com/AjnGbe62us — CDC (@CDCgov) March 8, 2021

