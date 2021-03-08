Breaking News

BREAKING: CDC Says Fully-Vaccinated People Can Gather Without Masks

Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people without wearing a mask or social distancing.

March 8, 2021

WASINGTON, D.C. — Fully-vaccinated Americans can now gather with other vaccinated people indoors and without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to new guidance from the CDC released on Monday.

The new recommendations also allow vaccinated people to gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.


